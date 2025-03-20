Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HUBS

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on HubSpot.

Looking at options history for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $102,065 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $385,251.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $700.0 for HubSpot over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for HubSpot options trades today is 12.0 with a total volume of 80.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for HubSpot's big money trades within a strike price range of $500.0 to $700.0 over the last 30 days.

HubSpot 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $71.0 $66.2 $66.3 $700.00 $145.8K 0 22 HUBS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $70.0 $65.6 $65.6 $700.00 $78.7K 0 34 HUBS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $69.0 $61.4 $64.05 $640.00 $64.0K 0 10 HUBS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $104.5 $100.0 $100.0 $500.00 $50.0K 25 10 HUBS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $99.7 $96.5 $96.5 $590.00 $48.2K 21 5

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Having examined the options trading patterns of HubSpot, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of HubSpot With a volume of 521,646, the price of HUBS is down -1.08% at $598.22. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days. Expert Opinions on HubSpot

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $759.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $769. * An analyst from Barclays has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $815. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Bernstein lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $693.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

