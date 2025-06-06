Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HPE

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HPE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Hewlett Packard. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $56,530, and 7 are calls, amounting to $729,943.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.0 to $22.0 for Hewlett Packard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Hewlett Packard stands at 6415.0, with a total volume reaching 27,925.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Hewlett Packard, situated within the strike price corridor from $17.0 to $22.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Hewlett Packard Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HPE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $0.8 $0.76 $0.78 $19.00 $312.0K 5.2K 4.5K HPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.32 $0.29 $0.32 $18.50 $104.1K 12.2K 6.8K HPE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $0.37 $0.35 $0.36 $22.00 $90.0K 8.7K 2.5K HPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.31 $0.29 $0.31 $18.50 $75.7K 12.2K 3.4K HPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $0.78 $0.67 $0.78 $18.00 $54.2K 8.6K 706

About Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

Current Position of Hewlett Packard

With a trading volume of 8,071,142, the price of HPE is up by 0.9%, reaching $17.92.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 89 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Hewlett Packard

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $22.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Strong Buy rating on Hewlett Packard, maintaining a target price of $26. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Hewlett Packard, targeting a price of $24. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Hewlett Packard, targeting a price of $22. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $22. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Hewlett Packard, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Latest Ratings for HPE

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Strong Buy Jun 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

