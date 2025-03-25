Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HPE

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HPE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Hewlett Packard. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $54,600, and 13 are calls, amounting to $730,435.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.0 to $18.0 for Hewlett Packard over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hewlett Packard's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hewlett Packard's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.0 to $18.0 in the last 30 days.

Hewlett Packard Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HPE CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $0.41 $0.38 $0.39 $18.00 $308.1K 13.4K 15.9K HPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.55 $5.45 $5.45 $12.00 $74.6K 28 138 HPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.31 $1.3 $1.3 $18.00 $40.3K 2.8K 936 HPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.32 $1.31 $1.32 $18.00 $39.3K 2.8K 2.2K HPE CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $1.67 $1.66 $1.66 $15.00 $33.0K 89 400

About Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hewlett Packard, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Hewlett Packard Trading volume stands at 15,796,825, with HPE's price up by 0.27%, positioned at $16.52. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 70 days. What The Experts Say On Hewlett Packard

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $18.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

