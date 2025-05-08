Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HOOD

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HOOD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 41 extraordinary options activities for Robinhood Markets. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 29% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $525,584, and 30 are calls, amounting to $1,683,986.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $75.0 for Robinhood Markets, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Robinhood Markets options trades today is 9500.9 with a total volume of 75,671.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Robinhood Markets's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.45 $5.4 $5.45 $60.00 $272.5K 5.2K 835 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.47 $2.41 $2.47 $60.00 $123.5K 21.5K 2.6K HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $6.05 $6.05 $6.05 $46.50 $121.0K 9.8K 2.4K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $3.0 $2.91 $3.0 $50.00 $92.4K 12.4K 1.9K HOOD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.85 $14.45 $14.95 $60.00 $80.3K 2.1K 252

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Robinhood Markets, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 33,230,096, with HOOD's price up by 8.74%, positioned at $54.36.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 90 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Robinhood Markets

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $58.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $70. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $55. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $58. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $47. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Robinhood Markets with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for HOOD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight

