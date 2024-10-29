Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HOOD

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Robinhood Markets. Our analysis of options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 72% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $766,849, and 8 were calls, valued at $812,924.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.92 $2.83 $2.92 $40.00 $439.1K 51 1.5K HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.4 $12.3 $12.3 $37.00 $367.7K 74 300 HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.35 $12.25 $12.25 $37.00 $365.0K 74 600 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $1.87 $1.77 $1.87 $27.00 $93.5K 10.2K 534 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.78 $2.72 $2.72 $27.00 $81.6K 10.8K 458

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Robinhood Markets, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,316,883, the HOOD's price is up by 0.43%, now at $28.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Robinhood Markets

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $24.6.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $23. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $21. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $27. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $27. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Robinhood Markets options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

