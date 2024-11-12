Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HON

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in HON often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Honeywell Intl. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 22% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,488, and 8 calls, totaling $461,320.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $210.0 to $250.0 for Honeywell Intl during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Honeywell Intl's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Honeywell Intl's significant trades, within a strike price range of $210.0 to $250.0, over the past month.

Honeywell Intl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.9 $3.2 $3.7 $240.00 $111.0K 886 442 HON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.8 $11.6 $11.6 $230.00 $60.3K 3.5K 104 HON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $20.5 $19.4 $19.95 $230.00 $59.8K 1.5K 32 HON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $27.8 $27.2 $27.64 $210.00 $55.2K 2.2K 34 HON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $19.0 $17.8 $18.4 $250.00 $55.2K 676 31

About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving around 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Current Position of Honeywell Intl With a volume of 4,372,730, the price of HON is up 4.52% at $235.41. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Honeywell Intl with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.