Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HON

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Honeywell Intl.

Looking at options history for Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $901,501 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $130,046.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $230.0 for Honeywell Intl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Honeywell Intl's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Honeywell Intl's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $175.0 to $230.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Honeywell Intl Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.2 $2.95 $3.2 $195.00 $312.7K 316 1 HON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.9 $6.8 $6.8 $195.00 $126.4K 602 562 HON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.2 $5.1 $5.2 $190.00 $82.1K 621 173 HON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $34.5 $32.3 $32.8 $230.00 $78.7K 3 25 HON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.8 $12.1 $12.45 $210.00 $69.8K 417 135

About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Honeywell Intl, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Honeywell Intl Currently trading with a volume of 633,074, the HON's price is down by -0.27%, now at $200.41. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Honeywell Intl

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $210.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

