Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Home Depot

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Home Depot. Our analysis of options history for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $69,300, and 7 were calls, valued at $255,371.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $365.0 and $420.0 for Home Depot, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Home Depot's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Home Depot's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $365.0 to $420.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Home Depot 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $41.2 $39.9 $41.2 $365.00 $53.5K 30 13 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/27/24 $4.35 $2.55 $4.35 $385.00 $43.4K 122 100 HD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $10.7 $10.25 $10.49 $420.00 $41.9K 482 46 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $26.2 $26.2 $26.2 $410.00 $39.3K 1.7K 2 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $2.38 $2.37 $2.37 $405.00 $35.5K 205 337

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the recent tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

Current Position of Home Depot With a trading volume of 901,415, the price of HD is down by -1.28%, reaching $401.61. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Home Depot

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $445.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Home Depot with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

