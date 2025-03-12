Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HIMS

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Hims & Hers Health.

Looking at options history for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $210,245 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,400,840.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $43.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Hims & Hers Health's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Hims & Hers Health's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $43.0, over the past month.

Hims & Hers Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $4.45 $4.1 $4.25 $38.00 $501.5K 2.0K 13 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.0 $20.7 $21.0 $15.00 $417.9K 3.2K 632 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $1.25 $1.17 $1.25 $35.00 $112.3K 935 3.2K HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.15 $4.15 $4.15 $27.00 $104.5K 969 254 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.15 $21.0 $21.0 $15.00 $63.0K 3.2K 862

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Hims & Hers Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Hims & Hers Health Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 11,946,152, the price of HIMS is down by -1.33%, reaching $34.25. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 54 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Hims & Hers Health

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $33.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Hims & Hers Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

