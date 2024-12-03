Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HIMS

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Hims & Hers Health. Our analysis of options history for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 70% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $217,948, and 7 were calls, valued at $382,311.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $35.0 for Hims & Hers Health during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Hims & Hers Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Hims & Hers Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.3 $3.1 $3.26 $30.00 $114.1K 8.5K 1.1K HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.3 $9.2 $9.3 $25.00 $93.0K 8.5K 153 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.8 $16.6 $16.6 $20.00 $78.0K 3.8K 75 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $12.1 $11.9 $11.96 $24.00 $59.5K 336 54 HIMS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/13/24 $0.65 $0.45 $0.55 $27.00 $56.9K 253 1.5K

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

In light of the recent options history for Hims & Hers Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Hims & Hers Health Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 8,076,861, with HIMS's price up by 6.42%, positioned at $32.83. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 83 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Hims & Hers Health

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $28.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $21. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $28. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $27. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $38. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, maintaining a target price of $28.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Hims & Hers Health options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

