Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HIMS

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HIMS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Hims & Hers Health. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 56% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $166,650, and 13 are calls, amounting to $1,382,465.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $35.0 for Hims & Hers Health, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hims & Hers Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hims & Hers Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.4 $3.2 $3.38 $21.50 $336.4K 12 1.0K HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.2 $7.1 $7.2 $17.00 $323.2K 2.4K 474 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.0 $5.8 $5.85 $19.00 $234.0K 1.4K 400 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.02 $25.00 $120.6K 5.5K 411 HIMS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.0 $6.9 $6.9 $28.00 $69.0K 194 100

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

In light of the recent options history for Hims & Hers Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Hims & Hers Health Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 4,706,782, the HIMS's price is down by -1.08%, now at $22.8. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days. What The Experts Say On Hims & Hers Health

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $24.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $25. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $23.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Hims & Hers Health options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

