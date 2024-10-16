Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HIMS

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Hims & Hers Health. Our analysis of options history for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $95,252, and 14 were calls, valued at $1,201,110.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.0 to $30.0 for Hims & Hers Health during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hims & Hers Health's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hims & Hers Health's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.1 $18.00 $183.0K 2.0K 311 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.75 $2.7 $2.75 $25.00 $166.3K 7.5K 716 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.75 $2.7 $2.75 $25.00 $163.3K 7.5K 1.5K HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.75 $2.7 $2.75 $25.00 $134.7K 7.5K 3.4K HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.85 $2.7 $2.75 $25.00 $104.7K 7.5K 3.4K

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

Hims & Hers Health's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,523,312, with HIMS's price down by -1.32%, positioned at $22.5. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 19 days. What The Experts Say On Hims & Hers Health

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $23.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

