Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HIMS

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Hims & Hers Health. Our analysis of options history for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) revealed 39 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $756,530, and 28 were calls, valued at $3,089,081.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Hims & Hers Health options trades today is 2581.74 with a total volume of 69,554.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Hims & Hers Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.25 $2.1 $2.2 $20.00 $1.0M 6.1K 5.0K HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.8 $6.7 $6.8 $15.00 $152.3K 2.8K 947 HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.05 $1.0 $1.0 $13.00 $150.0K 1.4K 2.7K HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $6.4 $6.5 $15.00 $139.7K 2.8K 262 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $20.00 $125.0K 2.3K 640

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Hims & Hers Health, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Hims & Hers Health's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 22,353,251, the price of HIMS is down by -10.18%, reaching $17.02. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 32 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Hims & Hers Health

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

