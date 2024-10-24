Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HCA

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HCA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for HCA Healthcare. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $584,901, and 17 are calls, amounting to $1,026,933.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $430.0 for HCA Healthcare over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for HCA Healthcare's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of HCA Healthcare's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $430.0 in the last 30 days.

HCA Healthcare Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HCA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $8.1 $7.1 $7.3 $430.00 $219.0K 314 308 HCA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.6 $15.2 $15.2 $390.00 $118.5K 215 70 HCA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $104.6 $99.6 $104.6 $310.00 $104.6K 0 10 HCA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $25.5 $24.1 $25.5 $390.00 $99.4K 113 49 HCA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $15.3 $14.3 $15.3 $410.00 $71.9K 505 276

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a Nashville-based healthcare provider organization operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the United States. As of June 2024, the firm owned and operated 188 hospitals, 123 freestanding outpatient surgery centers, and a broad network of physician offices, urgent-care clinics, and freestanding emergency rooms across 20 states and a small foothold in England.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding HCA Healthcare, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of HCA Healthcare Currently trading with a volume of 1,490,984, the HCA's price is down by -1.26%, now at $404.88. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. What Analysts Are Saying About HCA Healthcare

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $413.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for HCA Healthcare, targeting a price of $395. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Keybanc downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $475. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $392. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $392.

