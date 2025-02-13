Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GXO

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on GXO Logistics.

Looking at options history for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $932,843 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $122,227.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $22.5 to $50.0 for GXO Logistics over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for GXO Logistics's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across GXO Logistics's significant trades, within a strike price range of $22.5 to $50.0, over the past month.

GXO Logistics 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GXO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.3 $3.3 $3.3 $40.00 $140.9K 3.2K 1.5K GXO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $40.00 $140.6K 3.2K 3.0K GXO PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $6.1 $5.9 $6.1 $42.50 $120.1K 1.4K 234 GXO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.0 $3.7 $3.7 $40.00 $78.8K 3.2K 18 GXO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.7 $40.00 $69.9K 3.2K 260

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a contract logistics company. Its revenue is diversified across numerous verticals and customers, including many multinational corporations. It provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services differentiated by its ability to deliver technology-enabled, customized solutions at scale. Geographically, it generates revenue from the United Kingdom, the United States, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Italy, and other countries, and derives the majority of its revenue from the United Kingdom.

Present Market Standing of GXO Logistics Trading volume stands at 4,742,446, with GXO's price down by -15.7%, positioned at $36.05. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 82 days. What The Experts Say On GXO Logistics

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $49.333333333333336.

