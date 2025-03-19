Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GOOGL

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Alphabet. Our analysis of options history for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) revealed 33 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 17 were puts, with a value of $1,107,446, and 16 were calls, valued at $666,452.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $140.0 and $200.0 for Alphabet, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Alphabet's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Alphabet's significant trades, within a strike price range of $140.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Alphabet Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.25 $5.15 $5.15 $140.00 $309.0K 4.5K 609 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $12.65 $12.55 $12.65 $170.00 $99.9K 7.6K 556 GOOGL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $28.55 $28.3 $28.43 $190.00 $85.2K 1.6K 33 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.95 $10.9 $10.95 $165.00 $76.6K 9.4K 85 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.75 $6.7 $6.7 $160.00 $75.7K 5.7K 762

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alphabet, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Alphabet Trading volume stands at 4,505,838, with GOOGL's price up by 0.65%, positioned at $161.72. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days. What The Experts Say On Alphabet

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $206.75.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Neutral rating on Alphabet with a target price of $205. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth MKM continues to hold a Buy rating for Alphabet, targeting a price of $220. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $202. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $200.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Alphabet with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

