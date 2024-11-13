Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GOOGL

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Alphabet. Our analysis of options history for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $357,938, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,006,757.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $200.0 for Alphabet during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alphabet options trades today is 5849.24 with a total volume of 14,627.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alphabet's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $15.9 $15.85 $15.9 $165.00 $159.0K 10.7K 161 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $24.85 $24.45 $24.45 $180.00 $122.2K 2.3K 52 GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $21.7 $21.55 $21.7 $190.00 $108.5K 266 50 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.65 $7.55 $7.55 $180.00 $75.5K 20.8K 161 GOOGL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $1.97 $1.86 $1.91 $180.00 $70.8K 5.3K 2.3K

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Current Position of Alphabet With a volume of 4,092,008, the price of GOOGL is down -1.53% at $178.85. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Alphabet

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $209.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Hold rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $185. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Alphabet with a target price of $220. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $210. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $205. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alphabet, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.