Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Goldman Sachs Group

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 49 extraordinary options activities for Goldman Sachs Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 19 are puts, totaling $1,148,551, and 30 are calls, amounting to $2,691,877.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $590.0 to $850.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $590.0 to $850.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $34.85 $34.4 $34.65 $715.00 $806.9K 326 263 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $19.6 $19.15 $19.59 $710.00 $385.8K 371 309 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $42.5 $41.85 $41.9 $640.00 $293.3K 9 70 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/25/25 $28.85 $28.25 $28.55 $710.00 $142.7K 84 55 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $25.6 $25.35 $25.35 $850.00 $139.4K 175 56

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking,global marketmaking and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Goldman Sachs Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Goldman Sachs Group

Trading volume stands at 1,500,404, with GS's price up by 1.08%, positioned at $723.6.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $653.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Goldman Sachs Group with a target price of $592. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Group, maintaining a target price of $715.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for GS

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for GS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.