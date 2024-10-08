Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Goldman Sachs Gr

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $99,920 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $907,069.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $370.0 to $500.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $370.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $52.95 $53.0 $53.0 $445.00 $402.8K 178 76 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $53.0 $51.8 $53.0 $445.00 $127.2K 178 100 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $6.55 $5.2 $5.38 $495.00 $73.1K 719 326 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $28.5 $27.8 $28.1 $485.00 $56.2K 153 20 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $23.6 $23.35 $23.6 $500.00 $47.2K 528 21

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Goldman Sachs Gr's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 334,411, the price of GS is down by -0.16%, reaching $493.82. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now. Expert Opinions on Goldman Sachs Gr

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $524.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $472. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $577.

