Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Goldman Sachs Gr

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in GS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 69% bullish and 7% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $117,720, and 12 calls, totaling $687,465.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $440.0 and $490.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Goldman Sachs Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Goldman Sachs Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $440.0 to $490.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $5.15 $4.9 $4.9 $472.50 $148.9K 1.5K 302 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $4.95 $4.9 $4.9 $472.50 $122.5K 1.5K 51 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $44.2 $43.6 $43.6 $460.00 $117.7K 76 0 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $14.85 $14.35 $14.65 $470.00 $87.9K 87 0 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $4.7 $4.55 $4.6 $490.00 $53.3K 465 62

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Goldman Sachs Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Goldman Sachs Gr Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 532,001, with GS's price up by 0.43%, positioned at $474.87. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 5 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.