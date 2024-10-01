Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GOLD

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in GOLD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Barrick Gold. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 60% bullish and 20% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $54,950, and 9 calls, totaling $315,199.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $14.0 to $22.0 for Barrick Gold over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Barrick Gold's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Barrick Gold's whale trades within a strike price range from $14.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.76 $1.75 $1.75 $21.00 $54.9K 451 355 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.55 $3.45 $3.55 $17.00 $53.2K 1.6K 150 GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.71 $1.7 $1.7 $22.00 $42.1K 6.1K 377 GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/04/24 $1.31 $1.27 $1.3 $19.00 $39.0K 702 600 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.45 $3.4 $3.43 $18.00 $34.3K 30 191

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2023, the firm produced nearly 4.1 million attributable ounces of gold and about 420 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2023, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Barrick Gold, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Barrick Gold Standing Right Now? With a volume of 20,880,726, the price of GOLD is up 2.21% at $20.33. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Barrick Gold options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

