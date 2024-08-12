Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GNRC

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in GNRC often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Generac Hldgs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 40% bullish and 40% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $34,724, and 9 calls, totaling $1,013,425.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $160.0 for Generac Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Generac Hldgs options trades today is 69.5 with a total volume of 284.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Generac Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Generac Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GNRC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $69.3 $67.6 $68.0 $85.00 $170.3K 6 25 GNRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $54.5 $52.0 $54.5 $105.00 $163.5K 2 30 GNRC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $54.7 $53.1 $53.5 $105.00 $160.5K 2 60 GNRC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $51.9 $50.0 $50.0 $110.00 $150.0K 46 30 GNRC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $42.5 $41.1 $41.5 $125.00 $145.7K 19 35

About Generac Hldgs

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Generac Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Generac Hldgs's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 186,493, the GNRC's price is down by -0.66%, now at $143.38. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 79 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Generac Hldgs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $172.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Generac Hldgs with a target price of $200. An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Neutral rating on Generac Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $160. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Generac Hldgs with a target price of $155. An analyst from Stephens & Co. has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $200. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Generac Hldgs with a target price of $148.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Generac Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.