Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GEV

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on GE Vernova.

Looking at options history for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $303,024 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,151,800.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $345.0 for GE Vernova over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Vernova's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Vernova's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $345.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Vernova 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $91.0 $89.0 $91.0 $250.00 $364.0K 309 40 GEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $20.7 $20.5 $20.5 $340.00 $207.0K 4 101 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $51.5 $51.5 $51.5 $310.00 $206.0K 16 40 GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $60.0 $59.0 $60.0 $300.00 $198.0K 199 33 GEV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $70.9 $69.2 $69.2 $300.00 $138.4K 59 21

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE Vernova, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is GE Vernova Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,430,176, with GEV's price down by -0.32%, positioned at $335.24. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 11 days. Expert Opinions on GE Vernova

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $307.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on GE Vernova with a target price of $308. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $285. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $301. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on GE Vernova with a target price of $325. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $320.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Vernova options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

