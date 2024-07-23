Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GEV

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for GE Vernova.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,650, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $459,797.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $125.0 to $190.0 for GE Vernova during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Vernova's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Vernova's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $30.0 $26.1 $29.0 $145.00 $145.0K 89 50 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $29.8 $29.0 $29.0 $145.00 $89.9K 89 100 GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.5 $3.2 $3.2 $190.00 $64.0K 875 214 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $47.7 $45.4 $46.37 $125.00 $51.0K 5 11 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $40.6 $37.7 $37.9 $130.00 $41.6K 22 11

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

In light of the recent options history for GE Vernova, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

GE Vernova's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 621,605, the price of GEV is up by 1.98%, reaching $170.06. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About GE Vernova

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $187.25.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $196. An analyst from Redburn Atlantic downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $178. In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $180. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GE Vernova with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

