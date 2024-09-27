Check Out What Whales Are Doing With General Motors

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on General Motors.

Looking at options history for General Motors (NYSE:GM) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $93,445 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $453,375.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $38.0 to $52.5 for General Motors during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of General Motors stands at 1948.0, with a total volume reaching 6,072.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in General Motors, situated within the strike price corridor from $38.0 to $52.5, throughout the last 30 days.

General Motors Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.25 $5.15 $5.25 $43.00 $157.5K 611 300 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.42 $1.38 $1.38 $52.50 $138.0K 5.4K 1.0K GM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $5.15 $4.8 $4.95 $50.00 $49.5K 529 100 GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $0.14 $0.11 $0.11 $49.00 $48.4K 146 4.4K GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.35 $4.3 $4.35 $49.00 $43.9K 2.4K 101

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its us market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but stopped in late 2023 after an accident. It restarted service in 2024 but not in California. GM owns over 80% of Cruise. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with General Motors, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of General Motors With a volume of 5,819,104, the price of GM is up 1.43% at $46.47. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days. What The Experts Say On General Motors

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $45.25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest General Motors options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

