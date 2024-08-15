Check Out What Whales Are Doing With General Motors

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards General Motors (NYSE:GM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for General Motors. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $112,390, and 7 are calls, amounting to $717,120.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $50.0 for General Motors, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for General Motors's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across General Motors's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $9.95 $9.9 $9.95 $35.00 $477.6K 1.5K 1.2K GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $9.15 $9.05 $9.11 $36.00 $63.7K 805 70 GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.25 $2.62 $2.84 $47.00 $56.8K 4.1K 0 GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.1 $4.05 $4.05 $47.00 $53.8K 2.0K 133 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $15.1 $15.05 $15.1 $30.00 $31.7K 4.5K 52

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its us market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but stopped in late 2023 after an accident. It restarted service in 2024 but not in California. GM owns over 80% of Cruise. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding General Motors, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,933,690, the GM's price is up by 2.96%, now at $44.9. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for General Motors

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $50.2.

An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $55. An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $47. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on General Motors with a target price of $54. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on General Motors with a target price of $61. An analyst from Nomura has revised its rating downward to Reduce, adjusting the price target to $34.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

