Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GE Aero

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards GE Aero (NYSE:GE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for GE Aero. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 28% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $255,390, and 9 are calls, amounting to $1,011,173.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $260.0 for GE Aero during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Aero's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Aero's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Aero Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $39.5 $38.0 $38.35 $165.00 $717.1K 261 187 GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $20.15 $18.95 $18.95 $180.00 $75.8K 125 40 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $34.3 $33.95 $34.3 $160.00 $58.3K 587 17 GE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $10.8 $10.6 $10.7 $185.00 $50.2K 109 94 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.8 $10.15 $10.85 $185.00 $49.9K 109 47

About GE Aero

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000. GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE Aero, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of GE Aero With a volume of 759,178, the price of GE is up 0.61% at $181.43. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days. What The Experts Say On GE Aero

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $201.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Bernstein lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $201.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Aero options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

