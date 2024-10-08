Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FUTU

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Futu Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU) we detected 49 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $893,120 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $4,047,881.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $190.0 for Futu Hldgs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Futu Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Futu Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Futu Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $32.95 $32.5 $32.5 $80.00 $650.0K 3.0K 2.2K FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $32.3 $32.25 $32.25 $80.00 $645.0K 3.0K 1.6K FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $33.2 $31.55 $32.67 $80.00 $640.3K 3.0K 2.2K FUTU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $10.05 $10.0 $10.0 $140.00 $429.0K 550 429 FUTU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $10.05 $9.95 $10.02 $115.00 $323.3K 81 1.0K

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Futu Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Futu Hldgs With a trading volume of 14,658,584, the price of FUTU is down by -12.82%, reaching $112.4. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now. Expert Opinions on Futu Hldgs

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $90.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Futu Hldgs, targeting a price of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Futu Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

