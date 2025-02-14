Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FTAI

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FTAI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for FTAI Aviation. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $788,400, and 4 are calls, amounting to $140,104.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $180.0 for FTAI Aviation over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for FTAI Aviation's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of FTAI Aviation's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

FTAI Aviation Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTAI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $73.0 $71.1 $73.0 $180.00 $438.0K 33 100 FTAI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $73.0 $70.9 $73.0 $180.00 $146.0K 33 40 FTAI PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $73.0 $71.1 $73.0 $180.00 $73.0K 33 10 FTAI PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $73.0 $71.1 $73.0 $180.00 $58.4K 33 108 FTAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $9.5 $8.7 $9.28 $110.00 $45.4K 121 49

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Having examined the options trading patterns of FTAI Aviation, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of FTAI Aviation With a trading volume of 400,119, the price of FTAI is up by 0.52%, reaching $108.48. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About FTAI Aviation

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $130.0.

* An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on FTAI Aviation with a target price of $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for FTAI Aviation with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

