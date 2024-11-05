Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FSLR

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FSLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 63 uncommon options trades for First Solar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 34 are puts, for a total amount of $3,211,724, and 29 are calls, for a total amount of $2,025,016.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $380.0 for First Solar over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in First Solar's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to First Solar's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $135.0 to $380.0 over the preceding 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $9.35 $9.15 $9.35 $220.00 $202.8K 1.9K 567 FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $16.7 $16.7 $16.7 $210.00 $200.4K 1.5K 236 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.05 $5.8 $5.9 $135.00 $177.0K 1.0K 304 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $13.85 $13.55 $13.6 $210.00 $136.0K 2.7K 571 FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $2.52 $2.3 $2.52 $252.50 $124.2K 43 715

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Present Market Standing of First Solar With a trading volume of 5,049,423, the price of FSLR is down by -0.72%, reaching $198.24. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 112 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About First Solar

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $261.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for First Solar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

