Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FSLR

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in FSLR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for First Solar. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 37% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $4,110,000, and 7 calls, totaling $336,341.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $260.0 for First Solar over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.2 $12.65 $13.7 $200.00 $4.1M 9.5K 3.0K FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $7.5 $7.05 $7.25 $260.00 $126.8K 496 183 FSLR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $25.0 $23.0 $24.0 $240.00 $64.8K 1.2K 27 FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.0 $3.35 $3.35 $240.00 $33.8K 3.4K 208 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $8.2 $6.55 $8.2 $232.50 $32.8K 663 46

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding First Solar, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of First Solar Trading volume stands at 271,464, with FSLR's price up by 1.54%, positioned at $236.9. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 42 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

