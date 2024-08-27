Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FSLR

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FSLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for First Solar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $460,416, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $791,938.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $320.0 for First Solar, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $32.05 $31.15 $31.15 $240.00 $84.1K 137 27 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $74.75 $73.8 $73.8 $200.00 $73.8K 643 10 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $147.2 $146.65 $147.2 $85.00 $73.6K 20 5 FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $12.5 $10.05 $10.05 $220.00 $67.3K 507 0 FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $26.95 $26.65 $26.65 $240.00 $66.6K 3.2K 8

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 896,687, the FSLR's price is up by 0.12%, now at $233.48. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for First Solar

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $315.4.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $315. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on First Solar with a target price of $360. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on First Solar with a target price of $290. An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $326. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $286.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest First Solar options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

