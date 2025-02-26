Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Ford Motor

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Ford Motor (NYSE:F), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in F usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Ford Motor. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $425,653, and 5 are calls, amounting to $292,254.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $9.35 to $11.67 for Ford Motor over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's whale trades within a strike price range from $9.35 to $11.67 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.46 $0.29 $0.46 $9.85 $276.5K 6.9K 6.0K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $0.4 $0.2 $0.4 $9.35 $120.0K 6.0K 3.0K F PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.73 $0.71 $0.73 $9.67 $109.5K 56.4K 1.5K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.55 $0.52 $0.52 $9.85 $60.0K 29.6K 3.6K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.47 $0.42 $0.47 $11.67 $51.4K 46.3K 776

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 10% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 68% of 2024 total company revenue. Ford has about 171,000 employees, including about 56,500 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Ford Motor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Ford Motor Currently trading with a volume of 34,626,985, the F's price is up by 1.65%, now at $9.57. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days. Expert Opinions on Ford Motor

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $11.1.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Underweight rating on Ford Motor with a target price of $8. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Ford Motor with a target price of $13. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Ford Motor, maintaining a target price of $9. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Ford Motor with a target price of $15. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Ford Motor, targeting a price of $10.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

