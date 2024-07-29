Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Ford Motor

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with F, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Ford Motor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 73% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $2,216,911, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $26,730.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.82 to $14.82 for Ford Motor over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Ford Motor stands at 31449.8, with a total volume reaching 19,947.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Ford Motor, situated within the strike price corridor from $7.82 to $14.82, throughout the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $1.7 $1.66 $1.67 $9.82 $701.4K 14.9K 7.3K F PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $1.76 $1.65 $1.65 $9.82 $495.0K 14.9K 3.1K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.14 $1.1 $1.11 $11.82 $278.7K 81.0K 3.5K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.1 $2.58 $3.1 $14.00 $151.9K 0 500 F PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $14.82 $128.5K 11.6K 301

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the U.K., and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the U.S. made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 43,395,203, the F's price is down by -2.06%, now at $10.96. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 87 days. What The Experts Say On Ford Motor

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $15.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Ford Motor, targeting a price of $16. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Ford Motor with a target price of $17. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

