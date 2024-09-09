Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FIVE

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FIVE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Five Below. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $171,010, and 5 are calls, amounting to $341,624.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $120.0 for Five Below during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Five Below's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Five Below's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

Five Below Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FIVE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $2.25 $2.1 $2.18 $85.00 $123.6K 5.5K 595 FIVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.9 $0.75 $0.79 $90.00 $89.9K 3.7K 1.1K FIVE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.95 $2.75 $2.9 $120.00 $58.0K 412 273 FIVE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.8 $4.6 $4.7 $70.00 $48.8K 685 115 FIVE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $10.2 $9.9 $10.0 $75.00 $40.0K 2.7K 96

About Five Below

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Five Below, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Five Below Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,720,342, the price of FIVE is up 6.19% at $84.07. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Five Below

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $98.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Five Below, targeting a price of $89. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Five Below, targeting a price of $102. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Five Below, targeting a price of $108. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Five Below with a target price of $106. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Five Below, maintaining a target price of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Five Below, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.