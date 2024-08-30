Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FIVE

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FIVE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Five Below.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $767,125, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $340,130.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $100.0 for Five Below over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Five Below's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Five Below's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Five Below Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FIVE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.5 $3.3 $3.3 $75.00 $375.2K 3.0K 2.3K FIVE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.8 $3.6 $3.6 $75.00 $275.4K 3.0K 1.0K FIVE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $1.5 $1.3 $1.4 $95.00 $224.0K 428 1.6K FIVE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $17.7 $16.8 $16.8 $60.00 $84.0K 55 50 FIVE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.7 $1.7 $1.7 $65.00 $45.9K 432 505

About Five Below

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise.

In light of the recent options history for Five Below, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Five Below With a trading volume of 977,388, the price of FIVE is down by -4.31%, reaching $74.86. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 89 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Five Below

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $89.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Five Below, targeting a price of $87. In a positive move, an analyst from Craig-Hallum has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $102. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Five Below with a target price of $89. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Five Below with a target price of $75. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Five Below, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Five Below with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

