Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FICO

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FICO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Fair Isaac. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 7% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $67,500, and 11 are calls, amounting to $519,907.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1290.0 to $2460.0 for Fair Isaac over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Fair Isaac stands at 55.14, with a total volume reaching 17.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Fair Isaac, situated within the strike price corridor from $1290.0 to $2460.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Fair Isaac 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1067.0 $1057.8 $1057.8 $1290.00 $105.7K 1 1 FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $838.5 $830.0 $830.0 $1550.00 $83.0K 1 1 FICO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $487.9 $478.0 $483.0 $2150.00 $48.3K 0 6 FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $220.9 $213.0 $215.0 $2200.00 $43.0K 30 2 FICO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $392.0 $388.2 $392.0 $2000.00 $39.2K 320 2

About Fair Isaac

Founded in 1956, Fair Isaac Corporation is a leading applied analytics company. Fair Isaac is primarily known for its FICO credit scores, which is a widely used industry benchmark to determine the creditworthiness of an individual consumer. The firm's credit scores business accounts for most of the firm's profits and consists of business-to-business and business-to-consumer services. In addition to scores, Fair Isaac also sells software primarily to financial institutions for areas such as analytics, decision-making, customer workflows, and fraud.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Fair Isaac, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Fair Isaac Currently trading with a volume of 69,391, the FICO's price is down by 0.0%, now at $2350.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Fair Isaac

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $2252.8.

* An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $2040. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Neutral rating on Fair Isaac, maintaining a target price of $2000. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Fair Isaac, maintaining a target price of $2350. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Fair Isaac, maintaining a target price of $2374. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Fair Isaac, which currently sits at a price target of $2500.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Fair Isaac options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

