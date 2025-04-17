Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FDX

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on FedEx.

Looking at options history for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $319,476 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $198,922.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $197.5 to $275.0 for FedEx over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for FedEx's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of FedEx's whale activity within a strike price range from $197.5 to $275.0 in the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $26.15 $26.1 $26.15 $220.00 $120.2K 277 46 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $17.6 $17.3 $17.6 $220.00 $80.9K 39 46 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $1.6 $1.36 $1.6 $217.50 $79.6K 538 528 FDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $1.45 $1.2 $1.45 $197.50 $74.7K 16 515 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $39.3 $36.65 $38.33 $210.00 $38.3K 61 14

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

FedEx's Current Market Status

With a volume of 721,110, the price of FDX is up 2.5% at $208.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for FedEx

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $292.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $267. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $354. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on FedEx with a target price of $305. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on FedEx, maintaining a target price of $275.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for FedEx with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for FDX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FDX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.