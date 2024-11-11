Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FDX

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on FedEx.

Looking at options history for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $440,496 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,294,820.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $195.0 to $450.0 for FedEx during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for FedEx options trades today is 844.13 with a total volume of 2,591.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for FedEx's big money trades within a strike price range of $195.0 to $450.0 over the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.8 $8.6 $8.85 $310.00 $450.0K 1.2K 43 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $70.25 $69.05 $70.25 $260.00 $133.4K 53 19 FDX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $27.8 $25.15 $26.66 $320.00 $130.7K 142 49 FDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $77.55 $76.4 $76.9 $230.00 $76.9K 76 10 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $77.35 $74.6 $76.65 $250.00 $76.6K 26 10

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Current Position of FedEx With a volume of 1,030,501, the price of FDX is up 1.22% at $289.78. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

