Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ETSY

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ETSY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for Etsy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 68% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $178,146, and 19 are calls, amounting to $2,080,072.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $65.0 for Etsy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Etsy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Etsy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $65.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Etsy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.95 $5.85 $5.9 $55.00 $295.5K 1.4K 507 ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.25 $6.2 $6.25 $50.00 $288.8K 824 867 ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.4 $4.35 $4.4 $60.00 $280.7K 875 650 ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.4 $5.3 $5.3 $45.00 $265.0K 831 500 ETSY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $4.35 $4.25 $4.25 $50.00 $249.9K 1.6K 616

About Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace operator in the us and the UK, with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $13.2 billion in 2023 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. As of the end of 2023, the firm connected more than 96 million buyers and 9 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), and Depop (clothing resale).

Etsy's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,015,867, the price of ETSY is down -1.7% at $47.94. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Etsy

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $53.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Etsy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

