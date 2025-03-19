Check Out What Whales Are Doing With EQT

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on EQT (NYSE:EQT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EQT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for EQT.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $86,400, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $389,620.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $60.0 for EQT over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for EQT options trades today is 3447.0 with a total volume of 2,630.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for EQT's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

EQT Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EQT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.85 $10.8 $10.8 $60.00 $86.4K 448 80 EQT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.6 $55.00 $72.0K 7.4K 813 EQT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.55 $55.00 $71.0K 7.4K 511 EQT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.55 $55.00 $71.0K 7.4K 311 EQT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.55 $5.5 $5.55 $55.00 $68.8K 1.3K 141

About EQT

EQT is an independent natural gas production company. It focuses its operations in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales, located in the Appalachian Basin in the Eastern United States. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has three reportable segments in production, gathering, and the transmission segment, which is now an operated joint venture with Blackstone. All the firm's operating revenue is generated in the US, with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

Where Is EQT Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,856,609, the price of EQT is up 1.12% at $53.15. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days. What The Experts Say On EQT

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $58.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on EQT, maintaining a target price of $58. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on EQT, maintaining a target price of $58. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on EQT with a target price of $58. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on EQT, which currently sits at a price target of $60. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $59.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest EQT options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.