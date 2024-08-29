Check Out What Whales Are Doing With EOSE

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in EOSE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Eos Energy Enterprises. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 30% bullish and 46% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $57,600, and 12 calls, totaling $515,780.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1.5 to $4.0 for Eos Energy Enterprises over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eos Energy Enterprises's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eos Energy Enterprises's whale activity within a strike price range from $1.5 to $4.0 in the last 30 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOSE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.51 $1.46 $1.51 $1.50 $106.4K 16.8K 1.9K EOSE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.59 $1.5 $1.5 $1.50 $97.5K 16.8K 1.0K EOSE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.9 $0.7 $0.9 $2.00 $57.6K 1.9K 1.0K EOSE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.45 $1.39 $1.45 $1.50 $42.0K 16.8K 295 EOSE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.14 $0.13 $0.14 $3.00 $42.0K 10.4K 6.1K

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc designs develop, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications. The solutions are used in the utility sector, the renewable energy sector, and the industrial sector. It's flagship product Eos Znyth is a stationary battery energy storage system.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Eos Energy Enterprises, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Eos Energy Enterprises With a trading volume of 14,498,560, the price of EOSE is up by 20.09%, reaching $2.63. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 67 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Eos Energy Enterprises

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $6.0.

An analyst from Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

