Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ENVX

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ENVX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Enovix.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,126, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $494,386.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $15.0 for Enovix over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enovix's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enovix's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Enovix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.6 $2.5 $2.6 $10.00 $130.0K 324 500 ENVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.84 $2.76 $2.84 $10.00 $73.6K 324 1.0K ENVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $0.39 $0.35 $0.39 $12.00 $39.0K 225 1.0K ENVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.75 $6.9 $7.53 $3.00 $37.6K 45 100 ENVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.45 $7.05 $7.29 $3.00 $36.4K 9 53

About Enovix

Enovix Corp is engaged in the business of advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. It is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable the widespread utilization of renewable energy.

Current Position of Enovix Currently trading with a volume of 8,574,382, the ENVX's price is up by 6.06%, now at $9.1. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

