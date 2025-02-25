Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Energy Transfer

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Energy Transfer.

Looking at options history for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 13% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $590,830 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $643,196.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $30.0 for Energy Transfer, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Energy Transfer's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Energy Transfer's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Energy Transfer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.23 $1.19 $1.23 $15.00 $123.0K 7.1K 1.0K ET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.05 $1.01 $1.05 $17.00 $105.0K 10.8K 11 ET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.84 $1.71 $1.71 $20.00 $85.5K 29.2K 501 ET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.1 $4.05 $4.05 $15.00 $81.0K 14.3K 214 ET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.1 $3.95 $3.95 $15.00 $79.0K 14.3K 504

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer owns one of the largest portfolios of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets in the US, primarily in Texas and the US midcontinent region. Its pipeline network totals 130,000 miles. It also owns gathering and processing facilities, one of the largest fractionation facilities in the US, fuel distribution assets, and the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. It combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

In light of the recent options history for Energy Transfer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Energy Transfer With a trading volume of 20,177,507, the price of ET is down by -1.56%, reaching $18.68. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now. Expert Opinions on Energy Transfer

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $22.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Energy Transfer, which currently sits at a price target of $23. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Energy Transfer, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Energy Transfer options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.