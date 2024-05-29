Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Energy Transfer

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ET usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Energy Transfer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 58% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $120,776, and 8 are calls, amounting to $282,460.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $15.0 for Energy Transfer, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Energy Transfer stands at 7373.17, with a total volume reaching 8,523.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Energy Transfer, situated within the strike price corridor from $12.0 to $15.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Energy Transfer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $0.82 $0.78 $0.8 $15.00 $38.3K 9.1K 2.1K ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $0.36 $0.34 $0.36 $15.00 $36.0K 1.5K 2.0K ET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.75 $3.55 $3.55 $12.00 $35.5K 13.0K 250 ET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.55 $3.5 $3.55 $12.00 $35.5K 13.0K 100 ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.52 $12.00 $35.2K 13.5K 300

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer owns a large platform of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets primarily in Texas and the U.S. midcontinent region. It also has gathering and processing facilities, one of the largest fractionation facilities in the U.S., and fuel distribution. Energy Transfer also owns the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. It combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

Present Market Standing of Energy Transfer With a volume of 9,203,169, the price of ET is down -0.32% at $15.44. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days. What The Experts Say On Energy Transfer

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $21.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Energy Transfer with a target price of $24. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Energy Transfer, targeting a price of $19.

