Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ELF

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on e.l.f. Beauty. Our analysis of options history for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 18% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $95,295, and 8 were calls, valued at $779,769.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $160.0 for e.l.f. Beauty over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for e.l.f. Beauty options trades today is 299.1 with a total volume of 1,333.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for e.l.f. Beauty's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.8 $3.4 $3.5 $145.00 $350.0K 319 1.0K ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $33.1 $31.3 $32.81 $125.00 $131.0K 159 75 ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $32.5 $31.3 $32.26 $125.00 $97.2K 159 35 ELF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $39.4 $38.9 $39.4 $100.00 $51.2K 202 23 ELF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $55.4 $53.2 $54.45 $100.00 $49.0K 127 16

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

In light of the recent options history for e.l.f. Beauty, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is e.l.f. Beauty Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,525,809, the price of ELF is up 8.16% at $137.81. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. What The Experts Say On e.l.f. Beauty

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $164.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

