Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ELF

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ELF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for e.l.f. Beauty.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $173,793, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $435,620.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $270.0 for e.l.f. Beauty, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for e.l.f. Beauty's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of e.l.f. Beauty's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $1.8 $1.75 $1.75 $125.00 $180.3K 762 1.6K ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $2.15 $2.1 $2.1 $125.00 $113.1K 762 542 ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $23.7 $21.7 $22.86 $125.00 $55.3K 131 11 ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.0 $5.0 $270.00 $50.0K 156 100 ELF PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.8 $11.7 $11.8 $125.00 $47.2K 635 44

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with e.l.f. Beauty, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is e.l.f. Beauty Standing Right Now? With a volume of 965,299, the price of ELF is down -1.93% at $120.3. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $162.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for e.l.f. Beauty, targeting a price of $170. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $165. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $154. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $175.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for e.l.f. Beauty with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

