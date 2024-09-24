Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DuPont de Nemours

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on DuPont de Nemours.

Looking at options history for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $146,771 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $175,845.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $90.0 for DuPont de Nemours over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for DuPont de Nemours's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across DuPont de Nemours's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $90.0, over the past month.

DuPont de Nemours Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.5 $7.9 $7.9 $85.00 $69.5K 367 0 DD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.9 $9.2 $9.67 $90.00 $51.2K 6 53 DD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $16.5 $15.9 $16.5 $70.00 $41.2K 22 0 DD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.1 $7.5 $7.57 $85.00 $38.1K 102 56 DD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.95 $1.9 $1.9 $90.00 $36.6K 696 1.3K

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics, water, construction, safety and protection, automotive, and healthcare industries. DuPont plans to separate the company into three companies going forward, one focused on electronics, one focused on water, and one with more diversified end market exposure. We expect the separations will occur by mid-2026.

In light of the recent options history for DuPont de Nemours, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of DuPont de Nemours Currently trading with a volume of 1,817,685, the DD's price is up by 3.07%, now at $86.69. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days.

