Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DUK

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Duke Energy.

Looking at options history for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $135,780 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,805,696.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $120.0 for Duke Energy over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Duke Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Duke Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Duke Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DUK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $66.0 $61.1 $63.7 $50.00 $433.1K 0 196 DUK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $39.0 $38.2 $39.0 $75.00 $265.2K 176 68 DUK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $63.4 $61.0 $63.39 $50.00 $240.9K 0 98 DUK CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $46.5 $41.9 $43.6 $70.00 $183.1K 82 62 DUK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $66.0 $61.0 $63.7 $50.00 $127.4K 0 128

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy is one of the largest U.S. utilities, with regulated utilities in the Carolinas, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky that deliver electricity to 8.2 million customers. Its natural gas utilities serve more than 1.6 million customers.

Where Is Duke Energy Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,715,887, the price of DUK is up by 0.37%, reaching $112.72. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 73 days from now. What The Experts Say On Duke Energy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $114.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Duke Energy, targeting a price of $113. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Duke Energy, targeting a price of $104. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Duke Energy, maintaining a target price of $122. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Duke Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $115. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Duke Energy, targeting a price of $117.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

