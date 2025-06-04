Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Dollar General

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Dollar General. Our analysis of options history for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 11% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $285,060, and 7 were calls, valued at $762,698.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $165.0 for Dollar General during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar General's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar General's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar General Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $60.8 $56.55 $58.6 $55.00 $293.0K 120 50 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.35 $3.15 $3.2 $110.00 $256.0K 3.3K 886 DG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $54.45 $54.45 $54.45 $165.00 $217.8K 0 0 DG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $13.15 $12.2 $13.15 $99.00 $68.3K 1.1K 52 DG PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.85 $7.4 $8.85 $115.00 $67.2K 187 76

About Dollar General

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged food, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dollar General, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Dollar General Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,552,178, the price of DG is down -1.76% at $110.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

Expert Opinions on Dollar General

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $107.6.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Dollar General with a target price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Dollar General with a target price of $85. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Dollar General, maintaining a target price of $95. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Oppenheimer upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $130. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dollar General, which currently sits at a price target of $128.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform

